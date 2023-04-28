A fragment of a downed rocket hit a high-rise building in Kyiv region. A child was wounded

Fragments of a Russian rocket hit a high-rise building in the city of Ukraiinka, Kyiv region.

This was reported in Regional Military Administration.

Fragments of the projectile damaged apartments on the 5th and 6th floors. The fire was contained at 05:30. A child was injured. The girl was taken to "Okhmatdyt".

The head of the police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov showed a photo of downed Russian missiles and the consequences of the debris hitting Ukrainka.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 missiles and two drones over Kyiv. In the Obolonsky district (Kyiv), debris cut off a local power line. People were not injured.