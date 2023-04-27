NATO Secretary General: Ukraine received 1 550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks as part of “Ramstein”

Ukraine received 1 550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, a lot of ammunition and other weapons as part of the Ramstein format.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told about this at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, "European Truth" reports.
"More than 98% of combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered," he noted.
So far, more than 9 new Ukrainian armored brigades have undergone training and received equipment. This happened thanks to the work of the contact group in Ramstein.
Stoltenberg is sure that this military aid will provide Ukraine with "a strong position for the further reconquest of the occupied territories."
- On April 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Army in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, also stated that Ukraine has already received 98% of the combat equipment promised by the West.
- The American M1 Abrams tanks have not yet arrived. They are expected by the end of the year. So far, the Ukrainian military is learning to use Abrams on training grounds in Germany.
- On March 29, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army will begin in the coming months, and Western equipment will take part in it. The Pentagon believes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a very good chance of a successful counteroffensive this spring — Ukraine has significantly exhausted the Russian forces, and Western weapons will help the Ukrainian army launch a counteroffensive.