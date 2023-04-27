NATO Secretary General: Ukraine received 1 550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks as part of “Ramstein”

Ukraine received 1 550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, a lot of ammunition and other weapons as part of the Ramstein format.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told about this at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, "European Truth" reports.

"More than 98% of combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered," he noted.

So far, more than 9 new Ukrainian armored brigades have undergone training and received equipment. This happened thanks to the work of the contact group in Ramstein.

Stoltenberg is sure that this military aid will provide Ukraine with "a strong position for the further reconquest of the occupied territories."