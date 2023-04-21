AP: In a few weeks, the United States will begin training for the Ukrainian military on Abrams tanks

In the coming weeks, the United States will begin training the Ukrainian military to use American Abrams tanks.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about this with reference to the words of the US officials.

31 Abrams tanks are to be delivered to the Grafenwehr training ground in Germany by the end of May. These will not be the tanks that the USA will hand over to Ukraine.

After that, training for Ukrainians will begin, which will last approximately ten weeks. During this time, the US will upgrade 31 M1A1 battle tanks for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. American officials note that Washington is trying to send tanks to the front lines as soon as possible.

About 250 Ukrainian soldiers will be involved in the exercises: some will be taught to drive tanks, and others — to maintain them. Presumably, after basic training, training in combat and maneuvering will take place.

Washington will officially announce the training of Ukrainians on April 21.