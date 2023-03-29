The Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukraineʼs counteroffensive will begin in the coming months in several directions

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian armyʼs counteroffensive will begin in the coming months. Western equipment will take part in it.

He told about this in an interview with the Estonian publication ERR.

The minister was asked about when Ukraine will be able to see Western tanks in action. He replied that the General Staff was preparing to use them for a counteroffensive.

"It depends on what moment will be the most suitable, as they decide. Also, everything depends on weather conditions. In the spring, our land is very wet. You can use only tracked equipment. I think we will see them in April-May," explained Reznikov.

He expressed hope that positive changes await Ukraine this year.