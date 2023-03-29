The Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukraineʼs counteroffensive will begin in the coming months in several directions

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian armyʼs counteroffensive will begin in the coming months. Western equipment will take part in it.
He told about this in an interview with the Estonian publication ERR.
The minister was asked about when Ukraine will be able to see Western tanks in action. He replied that the General Staff was preparing to use them for a counteroffensive.
"It depends on what moment will be the most suitable, as they decide. Also, everything depends on weather conditions. In the spring, our land is very wet. You can use only tracked equipment. I think we will see them in April-May," explained Reznikov.
He expressed hope that positive changes await Ukraine this year.
- On March 25, the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar called on Ukrainians to observe the regime of "informational silence" and not to spread information about a possible counteroffensive by the Defense Forces.
- Instead, the Pentagon believes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a very good chance of a successful counteroffensive this spring. According to him, Ukraine has significantly exhausted Russian troops, and Western weapons will help the Ukrainian army to launch a counteroffensive.