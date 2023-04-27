WP: Russia is going to “inconspicuously call up” 400 000 troops in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the military leadershipʼs proposal to recruit 400 000 additional soldiers for the war in Ukraine by 2023.

This was reported by the newspaper The Washington Post (WP) with reference to the leak of secret documents of the American intelligence.

In mid-February, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the militaryʼs proposal to "inconspicuously recruit" 400 000 additional servicemen during 2023.

There is also a plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense, supported by Putin, to recruit more than 415 thousand contractors in 2023. Russiaʼs immediate goal appears to be to recruit 415 000 contract soldiers, of which 300 000 will serve as reserves and 115 000 will form new units or replenish understaffed units.

According to another US intelligence document, to protect Putin from a backlash and divert any public discontent away from the Kremlin, mobilization plans include enlisting regional governors to organize recruitment drives and continuing to recruit people from prisons.