Military Media Center: Russia threw 369 000 people into the war against Ukraine

Russia threw about 369 000 personnel and about 5 900 units of heavy weapons into the war against Ukraine.
This was reported on April 26 by the media platform of the Ministry of Defense Military Media Center.
In total, Russia uses up to 48 brigades and 122 regiments against Ukrainian troops, the occupation forces number about 315 formations.
On March 29, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army will begin in the coming months, and Western equipment will take part in it. The Pentagon believes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a very good chance of a successful counteroffensive this spring — Ukraine has significantly exhausted the Russian forces, and Western weapons will help the Ukrainian army launch a counteroffensive.
- On April 24, the United States announced that it expects the Russians to launch an offensive in several areas of Ukraine.