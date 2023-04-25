The court seized the assets of Oksana Marchenko in the “Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant” worth over one billion hryvnias

The court seized the corporate rights of Oksana Marchenko in the "Zaporizhzhia Plant of Ferroalloys". The total value of blocked assets exceeds one billion hryvnias.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed about this on April 25.

The courtʼs decision concerns 13.7% of the companyʼs shares, which Medvedchukʼs wife owns through four offshore companies.

"Zaporizhzhia Plant of Ferroalloys" is a monopoly producer of metallic manganese in Ukraine and is included in the list of the largest metallurgical companies in Europe. Arresting Marchenkoʼs assets will prevent them from being sold or re-registered to bogus persons, and in the future will allow them to be transferred to the state.

Earlier, the court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko worth more than 6 billion hryvnias — in cases of funding of Russian occupation groups.