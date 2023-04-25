The court seized the assets of Oksana Marchenko in the “Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant” worth over one billion hryvnias

The court seized the corporate rights of Oksana Marchenko in the "Zaporizhzhia Plant of Ferroalloys". The total value of blocked assets exceeds one billion hryvnias.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed about this on April 25.
The courtʼs decision concerns 13.7% of the companyʼs shares, which Medvedchukʼs wife owns through four offshore companies.
"Zaporizhzhia Plant of Ferroalloys" is a monopoly producer of metallic manganese in Ukraine and is included in the list of the largest metallurgical companies in Europe. Arresting Marchenkoʼs assets will prevent them from being sold or re-registered to bogus persons, and in the future will allow them to be transferred to the state.
Earlier, the court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko worth more than 6 billion hryvnias — in cases of funding of Russian occupation groups.
- Oksana Marchenko is a former TV presenter, the wife of Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason (he was extradited by the Russians during a prisoner exchange). The couple owns a business in Crimea, which appeared there already after the Russian annexation, Marchenko has a construction company in Russia, fuel from its other Russian plant was used to refuel tanks in "L/DPR". In Ukraine, the courts seized the assets of her companies, which transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard in the occupied Crimea, Oblenergo shares, residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, three plots of land in Lviv region, and additional assets that were managed from Russia.
- On February 19, 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko due to their financing of terrorism. Marchenko is suspected of financing the overthrow of the constitutional system. She has been wanted since April 11, 2023.