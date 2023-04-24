Ukrainian national football team will continue to play the qualifiers for Euro-2024, despite the participation of Belarusian national team

The national football team of Ukraine will continue to play in the qualifying stage for the European Championship in 2024, despite the participation of the national team of Belarus. Earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports banned Ukrainian national teams from participating in competitions where there are national teams of Russia and Belarus.

The head of Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko informed about this on his Facebook page.

He noted that the Ministry promptly sent the Association an explanation of its decision. They indicated that since UEFA decided to breed Ukrainian and Belarusian football teams during the draw, the ban on the participation of the Ukrainian national team does not apply. If there is an opportunity for a face-to-face meeting between Ukraine and Belarus, then the ban will be valid.