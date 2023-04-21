Poland plan to create a service center for Leopard 2, which Ukraine received. It was agreed at “Ramstein”

According to the results of the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, the defense ministers of the countries of the "tank coalition" signed a protocol of intentions to create a maintenance center for Leopard 2 tanks, which Ukraine received.
This was written by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine thanked his German and Polish colleagues Borys Pistorius and Mariusz Blaszczak for their support.
- The previous meeting in the "Ramstein" format took place on March 15, 2023 via video link. At the meeting, ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers, artillery, tanks and defense of the Ukrainian sky were discussed.
- At the "Ramstein" meeting on February 14, the US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed that eight countries would supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. These are Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will together provide more than 90 T-72 tanks, while the United Kingdom will provide Challenger 2 tanks.
- The "Ramstein" format appeared in the spring of 2022 — on April 26, the first meeting of the advisory group on providing assistance to Ukraine took place at the US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany. After this meeting, Reznikov stated that there had been "tectonic changes" in the philosophy of the partners regarding the transfer of arms to Ukraine. It was decided to hold meetings of the advisory group every month.