Poland plan to create a service center for Leopard 2, which Ukraine received. It was agreed at “Ramstein”

According to the results of the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, the defense ministers of the countries of the "tank coalition" signed a protocol of intentions to create a maintenance center for Leopard 2 tanks, which Ukraine received.

This was written by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine thanked his German and Polish colleagues Borys Pistorius and Mariusz Blaszczak for their support.