The eleventh meeting in the Rammstein format will be held on April 21. The meeting will be face-to-face

The next, 11th meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine will be held face-to-face at the Ramstein airbase in Germany. The meeting will be held on April 21.

"US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III plans to chair the meeting of the Contact Group, which will take place on April 21, 2023," says the message of the US Air Force in Europe, which is quoted by Radio Svoboda.

The previous meeting in the Rammstein format took place on March 15, 2023 via video link. At the meeting, ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers, artillery, tanks and defense of the Ukrainian sky were discussed.