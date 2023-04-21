Poland introduces new rules for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Poland establishes new conditions for carriers transporting Ukrainian agricultural products in transit.
"Ukrtransbezpeka" writes about this.
Carriers planning to transport agricultural goods from Ukraine through Poland must fulfill two conditions before the border.
The first condition: no stops at gas stations, so the fuel reserve should be at least 150 kilometers. All carriers are accompanied, and it is impossible to stop at a gas station under escort.
The second condition: the vehicle must be prepared for sealing.
If the carrier does not comply with these rules, he will be prohibited from entering Poland.
- On April 18, Ukraine and Poland agreed to resume the transit of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. Transit was unblocked on the night from Thursday, April 21 to Friday, April 22.
- Earlier, on April 15, Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine. On April 16, Hungary banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine until June. Slovakia adopted the same decision on April 17, and Bulgaria on April 19. True, the Bulgarians allowed transit.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions and called them unacceptable. The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who were "suffered" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.