Poland introduces new rules for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Poland establishes new conditions for carriers transporting Ukrainian agricultural products in transit.

"Ukrtransbezpeka" writes about this.

Carriers planning to transport agricultural goods from Ukraine through Poland must fulfill two conditions before the border.

The first condition: no stops at gas stations, so the fuel reserve should be at least 150 kilometers. All carriers are accompanied, and it is impossible to stop at a gas station under escort.

The second condition: the vehicle must be prepared for sealing.

If the carrier does not comply with these rules, he will be prohibited from entering Poland.