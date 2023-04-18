Ukraine and Poland agreed to resume the transit of Ukrainian grain

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko said that Ukraine agreed with Poland on the restoration of transit of agricultural products.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
"According to the results of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the territory of Poland will be unblocked on the night from Thursday, April 21 to Friday, April 22 of this year," said Svyridenko.
According to her, the government is currently waiting for details from the Polish side regarding the technical aspects of transporting Ukrainian products through Poland.
- Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine. The head of the ruling "Law and Justice" party, Yaroslav Kaczynski, said that the decision was made taking into account "the asymmetry between Polish and Ukrainian agriculture, which is a consequence of the quality of the land, much lower wages in Ukraine, and the fact that in Ukraine, mostly large areas are worked for international companies with extensive infrastructure".
- Earlier, Brussels offered €56.3 million as compensation to the affected farmers of Ukraineʼs neighboring countries, but this amount was called too small. In February of this year, the Polish government introduced state subsidies for farmers, but this did not improve the situation.
- On April 16, Hungary, following Poland , temporarily banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The ban will last until June 30. And on April 17, Slovakia adopted a similar decision.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions. Unilateral actions on trade by the EU member states were called unacceptable. The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who were "suffered" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.