Ukraine and Poland agreed to resume the transit of Ukrainian grain

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko said that Ukraine agreed with Poland on the restoration of transit of agricultural products.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

"According to the results of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the territory of Poland will be unblocked on the night from Thursday, April 21 to Friday, April 22 of this year," said Svyridenko.

According to her, the government is currently waiting for details from the Polish side regarding the technical aspects of transporting Ukrainian products through Poland.