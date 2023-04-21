Romania will not yet ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, waiting for the actions of the European Union

Romania will not yet ban the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, including grain. There they will wait for the implementation of the decisions of the European Union to support farmers in Eastern Europe.

Reuters writes about it.

However, Romania and Ukraine will hold weekly consultations on the volume of imported grain in order to slightly reduce supplies.

"I think it is necessary to wait to see what the commission decides, and then we will meet again to establish long-term rules, because Romania and Ukraine are large grain-producing countries," noted Agriculture Minister Petre Daia.