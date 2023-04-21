Romania will not yet ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, waiting for the actions of the European Union

Romania will not yet ban the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, including grain. There they will wait for the implementation of the decisions of the European Union to support farmers in Eastern Europe.
Reuters writes about it.
However, Romania and Ukraine will hold weekly consultations on the volume of imported grain in order to slightly reduce supplies.
"I think it is necessary to wait to see what the commission decides, and then we will meet again to establish long-term rules, because Romania and Ukraine are large grain-producing countries," noted Agriculture Minister Petre Daia.
- The European Commission promised a financial aid package of €100 million to Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria against the background of the grain crisis. However, there is a condition: adherence to a joint approach to solving problems, and not unilateral decisions.
- Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine on April 15. On April 16, Hungary banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine until June. Slovakia adopted a similar decision on April 17, and Bulgaria on April 19. True, the Bulgarians allowed transit.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions and called them unacceptable. The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who were "suffered" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.
- On the evening of April 18, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyridenko informed that Ukraine had agreed with Poland to restore the transit of agricultural products. It was unlocked on the night from Thursday, April 20 to Friday, April 21.