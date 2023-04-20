Denmark and the Netherlands will hand over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands plan to deliver 14 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine early next year.

The Danish publication DR writes about it.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen informed about the supply plans.

"This is a big donation from the Danish side as part of a joint project with the Netherlands, where we are handing over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," says the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Troels Lund Poulsen added that by the end of 2023, "at least 80 Leopard 1 tanks will be in Ukraine and able to help support the ongoing struggle for freedom."

Also in at. the Minister of Defense noted: "It is important to give a clear political signal that we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their desire to defend their own country."