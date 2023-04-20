Denmark and the Netherlands will hand over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands plan to deliver 14 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine early next year.
The Danish publication DR writes about it.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen informed about the supply plans.
"This is a big donation from the Danish side as part of a joint project with the Netherlands, where we are handing over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," says the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Troels Lund Poulsen added that by the end of 2023, "at least 80 Leopard 1 tanks will be in Ukraine and able to help support the ongoing struggle for freedom."
Also in at. the Minister of Defense noted: "It is important to give a clear political signal that we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their desire to defend their own country."
- Before that, Denmark informed that it plans to transfer about a hundred old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine by the summer. Also, within a month, Denmark wants to deliver Caesar self-propelled artillery installations.
- The Netherlands recently published a list of military aid to Ukraine. Tanks and ships entered there. The total value of the aid provided now amounts to €1.2 billion.
- Norway and Denmark will jointly deliver 8,000 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine. Norway will hand over the shells themselves, and Denmark — the corresponding detonators.
- The Danish government agreed to create a fund in the amount of seven billion Danish kroner (one billion dollars) for civil, military and economic assistance to Ukraine. The funds of the fund are intended for assistance in 2023. In addition to this, in 2024-2027, funds are reserved that can contribute to covering the costs of replacing military equipment. These funds are tied to military donations made in 2022 and 2023.