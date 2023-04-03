Denmark and Norway will hand over 8 000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Norway and Denmark will jointly deliver 8 000 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine. Norway will hand over the shells themselves, and Denmark — the corresponding detonators.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Norway.

"Ukraine has a significant need for artillery ammunition. Norway will contribute where it can. For the security of both Europe and Norway, it is important that Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russiaʼs attack," Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram noted.

They noted that this assistance will complement Denmarkʼs decision to transfer 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Shells will be taken from warehouses of both countries. This means that they can be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.