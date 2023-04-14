The Netherlands published a list of military aid to Ukraine. Tanks and ships are in it

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands has published a list of military aid for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It shows what has already been delivered to Ukraine and what is planned. The total value of the aid provided now amounts to €1.2 billion.

Military equipment, weapons, and equipment

As of April 5, 2023, the following aid from The Netherlands is in the list:

T-72 tanks (45 units), YPR armored tracked vehicles (196 units), Fennek reconnaissance vehicles and Viking tracked vehicles. Leopard 1 tanks jointly with Denmark and Germany (at least 100 units);

fire support systems (self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 (8 units) and 120-mm mortars;

air defense systems: two Patriot SAM launchers with corresponding missiles, MR-2 mobile anti-aircraft gun systems (100 units), air defense missiles and missile systems, including Stinger;

individual weapons (hand machine guns of various calibers, rifles and pistols);

ammunition (various types of small-caliber ammunition for individual weapons and ammunition for combat vehicles and artillery systems, anti-tank ammunition such as LAW and Panzerfaust);

sensors and sensing devices: various types of drones with accessories (143 units), radars and detection systems such as ground sensors, and 1,037 units of night vision equipment, including thermal imagers;

Baileybruggen bridge systems (15 units) and M3 pontoon systems (6 units);

field kitchens (31 units);

vehicles (441 units in total, including 4-tonne trucks, Amarok cars and ambulances);

demining equipment: one Scanjack demining unit and two Bozena demining units, mine detectors and other equipment;

6 ships, including 2 minesweepers of the Alkmaar class;

field hospitals (10 units);

tents (300 units);

aggregates (676 units);

spare parts for various types of vehicles and systems (weapons);

logistical support (two cranes, 10 excavators and 21 forklifts);

individual equipment (clothes, helmets, body armor and rations);

medical goods (individual first-aid kits and medicines);

fuel.

Training of the Ukrainian military

Operation Interflex is the basic military training that Ukrainian soldiers undergo in Great Britain. The Netherlands sent dozens of instructors there.

EUMAM European training mission — entire Ukrainian battalions and brigades train during the mission. In particular, military personnel from the Netherlands are engaged in this. In April, almost 60 Dutchmen will be trained by Ukrainian infantry companies.

Investigation of war crimes

The Netherlands has created a group of forensic experts, in which approximately 40 specialists are investigating war crimes in Ukraine. They work on behalf of Ukraine under the banner of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Non-military support

The Netherlands provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war, allocates funds for repair work, supports Ukrainian agriculture, and investigates violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.