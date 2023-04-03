The Netherlands will transfer to Ukraine a complex aid package worth €274 million

The Netherlands allocates a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of €274 million. This money will be used for humanitarian aid and health care.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Cooperation Development of the Netherlands, Lische Schreinemacher.

About €180 million will go to humanitarian aid, health care, energy supply, housing and infrastructure reconstruction, as well as demining of agricultural land.

Another €94 million will go to non-lethal aid, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, as well as protection and preservation of Ukrainian culture.