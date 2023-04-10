Denmark wants to transfer about a hundred Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. The deliveries are planned to begin by the summer

Denmark plans to transfer about a hundred old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. They want to start deliveries by summer.

This was stated in at. Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen at a briefing in the Ukraine Media Center.

"We hope that we will start supplying tanks by the summer. Looking ahead six months, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine," Poulsen said.

Denmark agreed on the supply of tanks with Germany. Now they are taken from German warehouses, repaired and modernized.

Also, Denmark plans to transfer more Caesar self-propelled artillery units within a month. Currently, Ukrainian military personnel are trained on them at Danish training grounds.