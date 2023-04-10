Denmark wants to transfer about a hundred Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. The deliveries are planned to begin by the summer

Denmark plans to transfer about a hundred old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. They want to start deliveries by summer.
This was stated in at. Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen at a briefing in the Ukraine Media Center.
"We hope that we will start supplying tanks by the summer. Looking ahead six months, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine," Poulsen said.
Denmark agreed on the supply of tanks with Germany. Now they are taken from German warehouses, repaired and modernized.
Also, Denmark plans to transfer more Caesar self-propelled artillery units within a month. Currently, Ukrainian military personnel are trained on them at Danish training grounds.
- Norway and Denmark will jointly deliver 8,000 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine. Norway will hand over the shells themselves, and Denmark — the corresponding detonators.
- The Danish government agreed to create a fund in the amount of seven billion Danish kroner (one billion dollars) for civil, military and economic assistance to Ukraine. The funds of the fund are intended for assistance in 2023. In addition to this, in 2024-2027, funds are reserved that can contribute to covering the costs of replacing military equipment. These funds are tied to military donations made in 2022 and 2023.