The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Patriot anti-aircraft missile complexes have arrived in Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders were able to master them as quickly as possible.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

Reznikov said that he asked for Patriot back in August 2021 during a visit to the United States, when he was deputy prime minister and minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories. But then the Western partners said that it was impossible.

"But the impossible is possible. Today, our beautiful Ukrainian skies are becoming safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. Our defenders mastered them as quickly as possible. And our partners kept their word," he noted.