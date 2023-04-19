The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Patriot anti-aircraft missile complexes have arrived in Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders were able to master them as quickly as possible.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
Reznikov said that he asked for Patriot back in August 2021 during a visit to the United States, when he was deputy prime minister and minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories. But then the Western partners said that it was impossible.
"But the impossible is possible. Today, our beautiful Ukrainian skies are becoming safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. Our defenders mastered them as quickly as possible. And our partners kept their word," he noted.
- On December 21, 2022, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense systems. In January, it became known that Germany will transfer an additional Patriot battery, the Netherlands — two more Patriot launchers. In January, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed that the Americans would train Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot in 10 weeks.