Ukraine and Turkey agreed on the restoration of registration and inspection of ships within the framework of the “grain agreement”

Ukraine and Turkey have reached an agreement on renewing the inspection of ships that enter Ukrainian ports to load grain.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov after a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

He reminded that since April 10, Russia stopped registering a new fleet to participate in the "grain initiative" and refused to work according to the plans of Ukrainian ports. In this way, Russia effectively stopped the entry of new ships to the Black Sea, which are needed to load grain.

As Kubrakov notes, on Tuesday, April 18, the Ukrainian side offered to conduct at least two inspections of the outgoing and incoming fleet. The proposal was supported by the Turkish side, but it was not implemented due to the position of the Russian Federation.

"Demands to control and interfere in the work of Ukrainian ports are unacceptable to us," he emphasized.

Kubrakov noted that despite the resumption of ship inspections, Ukraine will continue working consultations with the UN and Turkey on ways to ensure the full implementation of the grain agreement in compliance with the obligations of all parties and SCC procedures.