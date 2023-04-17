Russia again blocked ship inspections in the Bosphorus. The “grain agreement” is under threat

Russia has for the second time blocked inspections of ships in the territorial waters of Turkey, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reports.

Since April 10, the Russian side has unilaterally stopped the registration of vessels that are submitted to Ukrainian ports for the formation of an inspection plan.

Instead, the Russians form their own inspection plan, choosing vessels from the queue at their discretion. Because of this, for the second time in the nine months of the "grain agreement" there is no inspection plan, and not a single vessel has been inspected. This threatens the work of the initiative.

From November 2022, the Russians have been sabotaging and delaying inspections under various pretexts — because of this, the world market has not received 15-18 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Since April 2023, the Russian side has been trying to impose its own criteria for determining specific vessels that will work within the framework of the "grain agreement". In particular, since April 14, the Russians, without any explanation, have refused to register three ships (two of which are bound for China), for which the cargo is already waiting in the Ukrainian port "Pivdennyi".