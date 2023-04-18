HACC extended the preventive measure against former head of “Naftogaz” Andriy Kobolev for another two months

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the preventive measure for two months for the former head of “Naftogaz” Andriy Kobolev in the case of a bonus of more than 229 million hryvnias.

The HACC press service writes about it.

Within two months, Kobolev must appear at every request of the detective, the prosecutor, the investigating judge and the court in this proceeding, and must not leave the borders of Kyiv and the region without permission.

The ex-head of “Naftogaz” was also ordered to hand in all passports and documents required for traveling abroad and to wear an electronic bracelet.