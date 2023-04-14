Ukraine assures that leaked Pentagon documents will not affect military plans

In Ukraine, they say that leaked Pentagon documents will not affect Ukrainian military plans. This also applies to the future counteroffensive.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the OP chairman, said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the leak of documents "has no operational significance."

"They do not affect either the front line or the plans of the General Staff [of the Ukrainian army]," explained Podolyak.