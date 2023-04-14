Ukraine assures that leaked Pentagon documents will not affect military plans

In Ukraine, they say that leaked Pentagon documents will not affect Ukrainian military plans. This also applies to the future counteroffensive.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the OP chairman, said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
According to him, the leak of documents "has no operational significance."
"They do not affect either the front line or the plans of the General Staff [of the Ukrainian army]," explained Podolyak.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram). The published documents seem to differ from the initial version — they overestimate American estimates of the losses of the Ukrainian army and underestimate the probable number of Russians killed. But the photos of schedules of arms deliveries, the number of troops and battalions, and other plans look authentic. The Pentagon is conducting its own investigation.
- On April 7, it became known that the second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published on the network. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.
- On April 9, Bellingcat reported that documents from the Pentagon began to appear on the Internet as early as January 2023 on some Discord servers where video game fans chatted.
- On April 10, the Pentagon confirmed that due to the leak of documents, "very sensitive secret" information became public. On April 13 , the FBI arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data.