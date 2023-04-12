”Belarusian Gayun”: 24 Russian planes and helicopters are currently located in Belarus. There are no MiG-31K fighters among them

Currently, only 12 Russian combat aircraft and 12 helicopters are based in Belarus. Among them there are no carriers of hypersonic missiles "Kinjal" — MiG-31K fighters.
This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.
According to her, all the planes are stationed at the Baranovichi airfield — there are six Su-34 and two Su-24MR bombers, as well as four Su-30/Su-30SM fighters. Another 12 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters are located at the "Machulyshchi" airfield.
The aviation group of Russians in Belarus was reduced on April 6, when three MiG-31K fighters and two Su-30SM fighters returned to the Russian Federation. It was because of the take-offs of the MiG-31K that alarm was announced throughout Ukraine.
In addition, on March 2, the A-50U radar aircraft returned to Russia for repairs after the drone attack.
- On February 26, BYPOL, an organization of former Belarusian law enforcement officers, reported two explosions at the Machulyshchi airfield near Minsk. It was announced that a group of partisans attacked the Russian A-50 radar aircraft, which costs about $330 million.
- BYPOL said that they carried out an attack with two copters converted into kamikaze drones. Video recordings of the airfield reconnaissance and the direct detonation of one of the drones were also published. BYPOL said that it took the perpetrators of the attack out of Belarus. On March 2, it became known that the damaged A-50 with flight number 43 was sent to Taganrog for repairs.
- From the leak of Pentagon documents, it became known that SBU agents could be behind the attempt to blow up a Russian reconnaissance plane at the military airfield in Machulyshchye in Belarus, but Kyiv did not know about it. The documents state that officials of the Security Service of Ukraine concluded that the attempt to blow up the A-50 aircraft was organized by SBU agents who acted contrary to orders. Washington found out about it by eavesdropping on SBU employees.