Currently, only 12 Russian combat aircraft and 12 helicopters are based in Belarus. Among them there are no carriers of hypersonic missiles "Kinjal" — MiG-31K fighters.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.

According to her, all the planes are stationed at the Baranovichi airfield — there are six Su-34 and two Su-24MR bombers, as well as four Su-30/Su-30SM fighters. Another 12 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters are located at the "Machulyshchi" airfield.

The aviation group of Russians in Belarus was reduced on April 6, when three MiG-31K fighters and two Su-30SM fighters returned to the Russian Federation. It was because of the take-offs of the MiG-31K that alarm was announced throughout Ukraine.

In addition, on March 2, the A-50U radar aircraft returned to Russia for repairs after the drone attack.