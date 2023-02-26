In Belarus, two explosions rang out at the “Machulyshchi” airfield, a Russian military plane was damaged

On the morning of February 26, explosions rang out at the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchy, and a Russian A-50 anti-aircraft defense aircraft was damaged.

This was reported by the Belarusian opposition organization BYPOL.

The two explosions damaged the front and center parts of the aircraft, damaged the avionics and the radar antenna.

"The damage is serious, the plane will definitely not fly anywhere," said BYPOL.

The explosions occurred when the snow removal equipment was working near the plane, it was also damaged.