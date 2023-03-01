BYPOL revealed the details of the attack on the Russian A-50 radar plane, and the Ministry of Defense of Belarus showed a video of such a plane

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus published a video of the Russian A-50 radar aircraft.

The signature states that the recording was allegedly made from the "Machulyshchi" airfield. The agency does not specify which plane it is — the one that was damaged after the alleged attack or another (there are about nine such planes in Russia). It is also not clear when exactly the video was taken.

Meanwhile, the organization of former Belarusian security forces, BYPOL, disclosed the details of the attack on the A-50. It is claimed that the partisans used Chinese quadcopters made by DJI, converted into kamikaze drones.

Each drone carried a charge of 200 grams of explosive substance in TNT equivalent — this is enough to blow up a car. Metal balls (200 pieces in each charge) were used as striking elements.

BYPOL claims to have damaged the planeʼs locator (antenna) and nose compartment. The damage was called serious, as the antenna will have to be completely replaced.

The organization adds that in addition to the antenna of the locator, there should also be an antenna of the recognition system "oneʼs own — anotherʼs" nearby. BYPOL emphasizes that this type of equipment is an expensive and rare product that is made to order.