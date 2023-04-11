Leaked documents in the US showed that SBU agents could be behind the attempt to blow up a Russian plane in Belarus

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) agents could have been behind the attempt to blow up a Russian reconnaissance plane at the military airfield in Machulishchi in Belarus, but they did not know about it in Kyiv.
This is written by The Economist with reference to the US intelligence data that became public after the documents were leaked.
The documents state that officials of the Security Service of Ukraine concluded that the attempt to blow up the A-50 aircraft was organized by SBU agents who acted contrary to orders. Washington found out about it by eavesdropping on SBU employees.
The conclusions were contained in a document marked "top secret".
- On February 26, an organization of former Belarusian law enforcement officers BYPOL reported two explosions at the Machulyshchi airfield near Minsk. It was reported that a group of partisans attacked the Russian A-50 radar aircraft, which costs about $330 million.
- BYPOL stated that they carried out an attack with two copters converted into kamikaze drones. Video recordings of the airfield reconnaissance and the direct detonation of one of the drones were also published. BYPOL stated that it took the perpetrators of the attack out of Belarus.
- On March 2, it became known that the damaged A-50 with flight number 43 was sent to Taganrog for repairs.