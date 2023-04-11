Leaked documents in the US showed that SBU agents could be behind the attempt to blow up a Russian plane in Belarus

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) agents could have been behind the attempt to blow up a Russian reconnaissance plane at the military airfield in Machulishchi in Belarus, but they did not know about it in Kyiv.

This is written by The Economist with reference to the US intelligence data that became public after the documents were leaked.

The documents state that officials of the Security Service of Ukraine concluded that the attempt to blow up the A-50 aircraft was organized by SBU agents who acted contrary to orders. Washington found out about it by eavesdropping on SBU employees.

The conclusions were contained in a document marked "top secret".