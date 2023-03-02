BYPOL has published a full video of the reconnaissance of the “Machulyshchi” airfield. An attack on a Russian A-50 aircraft took place there

The organization of former Belarusian law enforcement officers BYPOL gave the mass media a surveillance video of the "Machulyshchi" airfield, where a drone attack on a Russian A-50 radar aircraft took place.

In the video, the civilian drone was able not only to fly up to the A-50 aircraft, but even to land on its radar station.

"Recently, the dictator once again told his propagandists that he has the best air defense and means against drones. Therefore, all military facilities are supposedly in complete safety. The video vividly demonstrates what the situation really is," the organization wrote.

Activists note that Belarus was supposed to spend tens of millions of budget rubles on "means of anti-drone control", but in fact this did not happen.

On February 26, it became known about explosions at the military airfield "Machulyshchi" near Minsk and damage to a Russian plane and snow removal equipment. According to activists, the target of the attack was the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. The head of the public organization of former Belarusian security forces BYPOL Oleksandr Azarov informed that the attack was carried out by Belarusian partisans with the help of drones.