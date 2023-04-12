The head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP was sent under house arrest. He is suspected of inciting enmity

Cherkasy Metropolitan of the UOC MP Theodosius was sent under house arrest for 60 days. This is reported by "Suspilne".

In February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared Metropolitan Theodosius of the suspicion of inciting inter-religious enmity. Under his leadership, the administrator of the eparchyʼs website published materials from propaganda sites of the Russian Orthodox Church, including patriarchia.ru and pravmir.ru. In these publications, representatives of the Russian Federation imposed ideas of racism and popularized the Kremlin regime.