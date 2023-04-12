The head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP was sent under house arrest. He is suspected of inciting enmity

Cherkasy Metropolitan of the UOC MP Theodosius was sent under house arrest for 60 days. This is reported by "Suspilne".
In February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared Metropolitan Theodosius of the suspicion of inciting inter-religious enmity. Under his leadership, the administrator of the eparchyʼs website published materials from propaganda sites of the Russian Orthodox Church, including patriarchia.ru and pravmir.ru. In these publications, representatives of the Russian Federation imposed ideas of racism and popularized the Kremlin regime.
- The Moscow Patriarchate is already banned in the Volyn, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- Since November 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted a series of searches in churches and other institutions of the Moscow Patriarchate. During the searches, they seized pro-Russian literature, "Novorossiia" flags, millions of cash, literature denying the existence of the Ukrainian people, their language, as well as Ukraineʼs right to statehood, and emphasizing that this is an allegedly artificially created state.