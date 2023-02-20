The SBU declared the suspicion to the head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Feodosius.

This is stated in the notification of the SBU.

According to the special service, the hierarch in public statements among clergymen and believers and in official comments spread appeals that violate the equality of citizens.

In addition, under his leadership, the administrator of the website of the diocese posted hostile materials from propaganda sites of the Russian Orthodox Church, including patriarchia.ru and pravmir.ru. In these publications, representatives of the aggressor country imposed ideas of racism and popularized the Kremlin regime.

The head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP was informed of the suspicion under Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds) of the Criminal Code.