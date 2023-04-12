Great Britain imposed sanctions on Oksana Marchenko and relatives of Russian oligarchs

Great Britain imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko, relatives of Russian oligarchs, as well as on four companies associated with Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.

This is stated in a government document dated April 12.

In the sanction list are the following people: the father of the deputy of State Duma and oligarch Andriy Skoch — Volodymyr Skoch; Skochʼs daughter Varvara; the wife of Russian oligarch Volodymyr Yevtushenkov Nataliia and their children; Tetyana and Felix Yevtushenkov.

Restrictions were also imposed on the daughter of a member of the Federation Council from Dagestan Gulnara Kerimova, oligarch Suleyman Kerimov, and on a probable relative of Kerimov Nariman Gajiev.

The list also includes corporate lawyers of oligarch Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich. From now on, the property and funds of those who are under sanctions are frozen in Britain.

The USM holding and the companies Curzon Square Limited and Hanley Limited, which are related to Usmanov, and Meritservus HC Limited, which is related to Abramovich, were under sanctions.