The SBU found no violations in the actions of Ivan Bakanov in the case of the former head of the Crimean head of state Kulinich

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has checked the actions of the former head of the Security Service Ivan Bakanov in the case of the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea Oleh Kulinich.
According to Tetyana Sapyan, communications advisor of the SBI, the bureau did not find any criminal offenses in Bakanovʼs actions that would relate to the Kulinich case.
- On July 16, 2022, law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SBU Office in Crimea Oleh Kulinich on suspicion of treason. The President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich as head of the SBU Office in Crimea in October 2020, and dismissed him on March 2, 2022.
- After the detention of Kulinich, the President Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties. Later, the Verkhovna Rada released them.
- In the Kulinich case, the former deputy secretary of the NSDC in 2010-2013 Volodymyr Sivkovich, who could coordinate espionage, as well as the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU Andriy Naumov are on trial. The latter is in Serbia — Ukraine has requested his extradition.
- On April 5, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation published intercepted conversations between the former head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Crimea Oleh Kulinich and his supervisor, the ex-Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovich. The investigation emphasized that this proves Kulinichʼs cooperation with the FSB of Russia.