The SBU found no violations in the actions of Ivan Bakanov in the case of the former head of the Crimean head of state Kulinich

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has checked the actions of the former head of the Security Service Ivan Bakanov in the case of the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea Oleh Kulinich.

Ukrinform writes about this.

According to Tetyana Sapyan, communications advisor of the SBI, the bureau did not find any criminal offenses in Bakanovʼs actions that would relate to the Kulinich case.