SBU and SBI published new evidence of the cooperation of the former head of the Crimean SBU Kulinich with the FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) published intercepted conversations between the former head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Crimea Oleh Kulinich and his supervisor, the ex-Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovich.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

The investigation established that Oleh Kulinich cooperated with the FSB of Russia under the pseudonym "Kotyhoroshko", namely: spying, conducting subversive activities against Ukraine, appointing "his" people to positions, inciting people to treason.

The Security Service suspects him of high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code), creation of a criminal organization (Article 255), possession of weapons, which he then illegally kept (Articles 410 and 263), as well as arbitrarily leaving the place of service during martial law ( Article 407).

In order to obtain evidence, the SBU penetrated the FSB of the Russian Federation and found files in which Kulinich reported to the Russians, in particular, secret information about the situation in Ukraine.

The activities of Oleh Kulinich were supervised from the "political office" in Moscow. It was created on the instructions of the Russian FSB by the former deputy secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovich and the former head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Klyuev, who have been hiding in the Russian Federation since 2014. The main goal of the "office" is to control Ukrainian politicians and law enforcement officers, as well as search for agents of influence among them.