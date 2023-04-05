Oksana Marchenkoʼs new land plots were seized in Lviv region

Two more plots of land with real estate objects illegally owned by Oksana Marchenko were seized in Lviv region. The total value of the seized property is almost 17.5 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 5.
The plots are located in one of the prestigious tourist areas of the Lviv region. It was there that Medvedchukʼs wife organized the illegal construction of a hotel complex.
Marchenko received the land through a real estate settlement, in which the former head of the district department of land resources was involved. During the years 2004-2010, he entered unreliable information into the reporting documentation for the issuance of state acts regarding land ownership in favor of Marchenko.
- Oksana Marchenko is a former TV presenter, the wife of Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason (he was extradited by the Russians during a prisoner exchange). The couple owns a business in Crimea, which appeared there already after the Russian annexation. Marchenko has a construction company in Russia, fuel from its other Russian plant was used to refuel tanks in "L/DPR". In Ukraine, the courts seized the assets of her companies, which transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard in occupied Crimea, Oblenergo shares, residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, three plots of land in Lviv region, and additional assets that were managed from Russia.
- On February 19, 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko due to their financing of terrorism. Actually, Marchenko is suspected of financing the overthrow of the constitutional order.