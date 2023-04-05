Oksana Marchenkoʼs new land plots were seized in Lviv region

Two more plots of land with real estate objects illegally owned by Oksana Marchenko were seized in Lviv region. The total value of the seized property is almost 17.5 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 5.

The plots are located in one of the prestigious tourist areas of the Lviv region. It was there that Medvedchukʼs wife organized the illegal construction of a hotel complex.

Marchenko received the land through a real estate settlement, in which the former head of the district department of land resources was involved. During the years 2004-2010, he entered unreliable information into the reporting documentation for the issuance of state acts regarding land ownership in favor of Marchenko.