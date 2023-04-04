The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2.6 billion. Thatʼs what went in there

The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2.6 billion. In the list:
- additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system;
- additional ammunition for NASAMS;
- additional ammunition for HIMARS artillery missile systems;
- 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;
- approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 shells;
- 11 tactical vehicles for the evacuation of equipment;
- 10 mobile c-UAS missile systems with laser guidance;
- 9 anti-drone systems installed on light armored vehicles;
- 61 gas stations;
- 3 radars for monitoring air targets;
- shells for "Grad";
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- approximately 3,600 small arms and more than 23 million cartridges for them;
- 8 heavy fuel trucks and 105 fuel trucks;
- armored bridge systems for crossings.
- The Pentagon is also speeding up the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, because it has decided to send the already repaired old M1A1 model. The equipment can enter the combat zone in 8-10 months. Also, at the end of March, it became known thatthe Ukrainian military had completed training on the Patriot.
- In late March, the White House said it had seen no violations related to Ukraineʼs use of military aid.
- At the beginning of March, the Reuters agency wrote that Ukraine asked the United States for cluster munitions to drop them from drones.