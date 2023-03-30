The White House has not seen any violations related to Ukraineʼs use of military aid

The White House has seen no evidence of "gross misconduct" related to Ukraineʼs use of military aid.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during the briefing.

He was asked to comment on 198 complaints allegedly received by the US inspectors who oversee the US aid to the US. To which Kirby responded, “Iʼm not aware of these specific reports. We have seen no evidence of any egregious wrongdoing in the management of the aid given to Ukraine."

"Equipment and systems are sent to Ukraine at the expense of taxpayers, but this is a war. And real people fight, and real people die. And in combat, you canʼt predict every movement of every single item that every soldier takes into battle," the Pentagon spokesman added.