Kim Jong-unʼs sister accused Ukraine of a nuclear conspiracy through a petition on the presidentʼs website

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, accused Ukraine of planning to deploy nuclear weapons.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the state media of the DPRK.

In her speech, Kim Yo Jong referred to an online petition on the website of the President of Ukraine. She said that such a petition could be a political conspiracy by the Office of Volodymyr Zelensky, but did not provide any evidence for this claim.

The author of the petition, Oleksandr Ustinov, published it on March 30. He calls for placing nuclear weapons from the USA on the territory of Ukraine or making Ukraine a state with its own nuclear weapons.

In order for the petition to be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it must gather 25,000 signatures, but so far only 867 Ukrainians have supported Ustinovʼs appeal.