The White House sees no signs of Russian nuclear weapons moving to Belarus

Anna Kholodnova
The White House sees no signs that Russia is deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus.

CNN writes about it.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that it will have to be watched and see what it leads to.

"We have not seen any indication that he [Putin] is made good on this pledge, or moved any nuclear weapons around," Kirby said.