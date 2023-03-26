The White House sees no signs of Russian nuclear weapons moving to Belarus

The White House sees no signs that Russia is deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus.
CNN writes about it.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that it will have to be watched and see what it leads to.
"We have not seen any indication that he [Putin] is made good on this pledge, or moved any nuclear weapons around," Kirby said.
- Russian dictator Putin said that Russia plans to finish building a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1 and has already handed over the Iskander missile complex capable of carrying such weapons to the Belarusian army.
- According to him, Lukashenko has long raised the issue of placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin says that the US has long deployed such weapons in a number of countries, so there is "nothing unusual" in Belarusʼ request.
- The USA and Germany reacted to Russiaʼs plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. They called it escalation and nuclear intimidation.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to such intentions of Russia, and the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell promised Russia sanctions for nuclear blackmail.