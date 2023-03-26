Borrell: The EU will respond to Russiaʼs nuclear blackmail with sanctions

The European Union is ready to respond with new sanctions to Russiaʼs intentions to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.
This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.
- Russian dictator Putin said that Russia plans to finish building a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1 and has already handed over the Iskander missile complex capable of carrying such weapons to the Belarusian army.
- According to him, Lukashenko has long raised the issue of placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin says that the US has long deployed such weapons in a number of countries, so there is "nothing unusual" in Belarusʼ request.
- The USA and Germany reacted to Russiaʼs plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. They called it escalation and nuclear intimidation.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to such intentions of Russia.