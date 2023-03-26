The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russiaʼs intentions to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russiaʼs intentions to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to the Belarusian society to prevent the placement of nuclear weapons on their territory in violation of its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Ukraine has warned that such actions will further turn Belarus into a hostage of the Kremlin and have catastrophic consequences for its future. And the states of the "Great Seven" and the European Union were asked to warn the Belarusian authorities about the far-reaching consequences.

"Ukraine expects effective actions to counter the nuclear blackmail of the Kremlin by Great Britain, China, the USA, and France, in particular, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, who have a special responsibility for preventing threats of aggression with the use of nuclear weapons. We demand to immediately convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council for this purpose," the Ukrainian ministry said.