The French court rejected Ukraineʼs request to extradite ex-National Deputy Konstantin Zhevaho

The French court rejected the Ukrainian sideʼs request to extradite a former deputy of parliament and a shareholder of the Finance and Credit bank Kostyantyn Zhevaho.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of his lawyers.

A number of Ukrainian mass media, citing correspondents, write that the decision was made by the court of the city of Chambery. Zhevaho, through his defense attorneys, said that the courtʼs ruling confirms the absence of grounds for his extradition and proves the groundlessness of the accusations made by Ukraine. He considers the case against him to be "political" and "PR" for law enforcement agencies.

His lawyers claim that over the past four years, the businessman has repeatedly applied and continues to apply to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) with a proposal to testify and start an objective investigation, but, according to Zhevaho, the law enforcement officers do not show any interest in this.