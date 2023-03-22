Le Figaro: France trains Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighters

France has been training almost thirty Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 fighters for more than a month and a half.

The French newspaper Le Figaro writes about it.

Ukrainian pilots undergo accelerated training on French fighter-bombers at Mont-de-Marsan and Nancy air bases. The decision on their training was made on the eve of Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs visit to Paris, which took place on February 8.

Later, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Radio Svoboda that the information about the training of Ukrainian pilots in France is not true.

In March, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that his country was considering transferring its Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine. Pilots can be trained in Poland.