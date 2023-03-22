Le Figaro: France trains Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighters

France has been training almost thirty Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 fighters for more than a month and a half.
The French newspaper Le Figaro writes about it.
Ukrainian pilots undergo accelerated training on French fighter-bombers at Mont-de-Marsan and Nancy air bases. The decision on their training was made on the eve of Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs visit to Paris, which took place on February 8.
Later, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Radio Svoboda that the information about the training of Ukrainian pilots in France is not true.
In March, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that his country was considering transferring its Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine. Pilots can be trained in Poland.
- At the beginning of March, it became known that Ukrainian pilots had arrived in the United States — the Americans want to determine how long it will take for them to master the F-16 fighter jets.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. So far, the partners have agreed only to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular , this was promised by Britain, Poland and three other countries, which are kept secret. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing.
- On March 16, it became known that Poland and Slovakia agreed to create a coalition of countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The countries agreed to hand over MiG-29 fighters, which are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force, to Kyiv. Poland is handing over 4 planes in the coming days — the rest are promised to be delivered within the year. In total, the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29 fighters. Slovakia agreed to hand over 13 aircraft.