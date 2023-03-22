“Ukroboronprom” launched serial production of 122-mm artillery shells abroad

State concern "Ukroboronprom", before becoming a joint-stock company, established serial production of 122-mm artillery shells abroad and already managed to ship a batch to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thisis reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The ammunition was developed in cooperation with an unnamed NATO country. It is a projectile used by Ukrainian artillery and intended for Soviet-made self-propelled guns and howitzers. It fits the D-30 trailed howitzers (maximum engagement range — 15 400 m) and the Gvozdika 2C1 self-propelled howitzer (maximum range — 15 200 m).

The ammunition has passed factory tests and meets the necessary tactical and technical characteristics, noted the Ministry of Defense.