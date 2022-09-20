Ukroboronprom, together with a NATO member country, is building a plant for the production of ammunition. Its location is not named

The concern Ukroboronprom together with a NATO member country will build a factory for the production of ammunition. The company does not disclose other details.

Natalia Sad, spokeswoman of the concern, stated this at the briefing.

"Ukroboronprom is building an ammunition factory together with a NATO member country. The relevant agreement was signed by the parties the day before," she said.

According to her, ammunition will be manufactured there according to NATO standards. At the same time, neither the partner country nor the location of the plant is named.

She also said that since the beginning of the invasion, Ukroboronprom enterprises have transferred five times more equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian army than in the entire past year.

"Some armored vehicles, after repeated combat damage, went in for repairs on the fifth round, and after restoration — returned to the formation. Field repair crews also work around the clock, returning equipment to combat condition right in the fields," the concern said.