“Ukroboronprom” began to produce 120-mm projectiles for mines. They are made abroad

State concern Ukroboronprom established the production of 120-mm shells for mortars. They are produced jointly with a NATO member country.

The concern writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"120-mm mines are manufactured using modern technologies. Production facilities are scattered, in particular, part of them is located in one of the European countries," it was noted there.

The other day, the Ministry of Defense concluded a contract for the supply of these mines, so the Ukrainian military will soon receive them.

Mines are guaranteed to hit enemy infantry within a radius of 25 m to 60 m, and fragments can fly up to 250 m. In addition, a 120-mm mine is capable of destroying engineering structures and lightly armored vehicles. Mortars can shoot at a distance of 7-8 kilometers.