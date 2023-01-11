”Ukroboronprom” launched serial production of fragmentation mines abroad

The Ukrainian state concern Ukroboronprom launched serial production of 82-mm fragmentation mines at the facilities of one of the NATO member countries.

This was reported by the press service of the concern.

The mine improved by Ukroboronprom is many times better than the regular one. The number of lethal fragments recorded during the tests on the shields of the targets and on the site of the target situation is 2-2.5 times more than what a regular mine should have. The size and shape of the fragments are also better than standard ones.

According to the standard, during the rupture of a standard mine, the number of fragments that should hit a target at a distance of 5 meters should reach 198 units, at a distance of 10 meters — 70 units, and at a distance of 15 meters — 41 units. The ammunition, improved by the specialists of the Ukroboronprom enterprises, has 460, 140, and 69 fragments, respectively.

The 82-mm artillery fragmentation mine is designed to destroy enemy personnel from a mortar at a distance of up to 4,500 meters.