"Ukroboronprom" started producing 125-mm projectiles for tank guns. This is already the second ammunition, the production of which the enterprises of the concern launched in close partnership with a NATO country abroad.

On the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the first batch of 125-mm shells for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, with which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the invaders, has already been delivered.

In general, for the first time since independence, Ukraine launched its own production of ammunition: 82 mm and 120 mm mortar mines, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds, and now a 125 mm tank shell.

For security reasons, production was moved outside the country, but the factories are mostly staffed by Ukrainians.