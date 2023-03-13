Iran pardoned 22 thousand participants of anti-government protests

22 000 people who participated in anti-government protests were pardoned in Iran.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the IRNA news agency.

Early last month, state media reported that Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including some arrested during protests.

"At present, 82 000 people have been pardoned, including 22 000 people who took part in the protests," noted the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejay.

He did not specify when these people will be released and what charges have been brought against them.