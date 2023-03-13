Iran pardoned 22 thousand participants of anti-government protests

22 000 people who participated in anti-government protests were pardoned in Iran.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to the IRNA news agency.
Early last month, state media reported that Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including some arrested during protests.
"At present, 82 000 people have been pardoned, including 22 000 people who took part in the protests," noted the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejay.
He did not specify when these people will be released and what charges have been brought against them.
- Mass protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for wearing an "improper" hijab. Protests quickly turned into anti-government uprisings. The security forces responded with brutal detentions and the use of excessive force. Because of this, additional sanctions were imposed on Iran by the EU, Canada and a number of other countries.
- Today it is already known about the execution of four protesters.
- It also became known that Iran turned to Russia for help in suppressing protests and asked to provide equipment and send advisers for training. And the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby stated that Russian "specialists" could train Iranian security forces or advise them.