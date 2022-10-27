The USA believes that Russia can advise Iran on the suppression of the mass protests

Joe Bidenʼs administration is concerned that Moscow may be advising Iran on the suppression of the protests that erupted in the country in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old womenʼs rights activist Mahsa Amini.

According to "Radio Liberty", the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby stated that Russian "specialists" can train Iranian security forces or advise them.

He also confirmed information that Iranian personnel are in occupied areas of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea, and are helping the Russians launch kamikaze drones.