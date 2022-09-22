Mass protests continue in Iran due to the death of a girl who was arrested for wearing an “improper” hijab. The number of dead has increased to 8

Mass protests have not subsided for the fifth day in Tehran and a number of other cities of Iran. Iranian media and local prosecutors said four people had been killed in the past two days. Thus, the total number of dead, according to official data, reached 8.

Reuters writes about it.

The protests began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who was arrested by the morality police for wearing the hijab "improper". They were initially concentrated in the northwestern regions of Iran populated by Kurds, but later spread to at least 50 cities and towns across the country.

The Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported ten dead protesters. According to their data, 3 people died on September 21, and 7 more were killed earlier by security forces. 450 more people were injured.

Iranian authorities deny that security forces killed the protesters. They assume that they may have been shot by armed activists.

The Hengaw organization, local residents and the NetBlocks observatory say that the protests have led to government restrictions on Internet access in Iran.